BRIEF-ReneSola provides outlook for project business
* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.
NEW YORK, April 26 Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday affirmed Norway's AAA sovereign credit rating, citing the country's prosperous economy and stable policy environment.
The outlook is stable.
* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.
* Capital Senior Living Corporation appoints Paul J. Isaac and Ross B. Levin as new independent directors
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management February 28, 2017