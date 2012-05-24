OSLO May 24 Norway's Slagen oil refinery near
Oslo is working on a contingency plan in case a public sector
strike, which could also involve shipping pilots, affects
operations, the ExxonMobil-owned company said on
Thursday.
"The pilots might not be working, but based on the schedule
of shipping to and from Slagen, we are OK for the time being. We
are now also working on emergency plans in case the strike would
last for a long time," said Eirik Hauge, spokesman for
ExxonMobil-owned refinery operator Esso Norge.
"It is not affecting us at the moment," Hauge said.
Norwegian state workers went on strike for the first time in
decades on Thursday after pay talks broke down overnight,
shutting schools, child care centres and other public
institutions as well as affecting some shipping pilots.
He added that not all ships serving Slagen need pilots.
The production capacity at Slagen is about 6 million tonnes
per year, and about 60 percent of the output is exported.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)