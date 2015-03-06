(Updates with comment from FSA, analysts)

OSLO, March 6 Norway's finance ministry has asked the country's financial regulator to consider whether measures should be taken to dampen house prices and credit growth, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Norwegian house prices continued to rise in February with year-on-year growth at 8.7 percent, while the latest data on household credit, from January, showed an increase of 6.2 percent from the same month of 2014.

"In the letter to the FSA (Financial Supervisory Authority) the Finance Ministry refers to several years of strong growth in housing prices and household debt that have increased the risk of financial instability, which could trigger and strengthen a setback in the Norwegian economy," the ministry said.

It asked the FSA to deliver its views by March 16. The regulator can issue guidelines on lending practices but any stricter clampdown would have to be approved by the government.

The central bank is expected to cut rates in March as prospects for the oil driven economy has weakened, but the central bank governor has said that even though low interest rates may bolster the economy, it could also risk pushing already high debt levels even higher.

FSA chief Morten Baltzersen said the high debt level combined with rising house prices has been a concern for some time.

"Household debt increases more than income and housing price growth has picked up," he told Reuters. He declined to elaborate on which measures he would consider.

Brokerage DNB Markets said new measures could ease pressure on monetary policy and pave the way for rate cuts, as the FSA advise will come only three days before the central bank's next rate meeting.

"This supports our view that the key policy rate will be cut further to 1.0 percent at the March meeting, as it could reduce the central bank's worries regarding potential build-up of financial imbalances", DNB economist Kyrre Aamdal said.

Danske Bank's chief economist Frank Jullum said one potential measures could be to curb loan demand by requiring that borrowers hold more equity.

"Another possibility is to raise the countercyclical buffer levied on banks, but I am not sure this is a good idea as it could hurt businesses, which they want to avoid in times like these," he said.

In December the finance ministry kept the countercyclical buffer on the banks' capital requirements unchanged at one percent despite the FSA's recommendation it be raised to 1.5 percent from December 2015.

The FSA said at the time that the systemic risk related to house price growth and household debt were among the main reasons for increasing the buffer.