OSLO, Aug 13 Statistics Norway issued the following economic indicator on Monday: NORWAY RETAIL SALES (PERCENTAGE CHANGE) Index June June 2012 vs May June 2011 Unadjusted value 142.9 +6.3 Unadjusted volume 133.3 +6.2 Seasonally adjusted volume 124.2 -1.4 Seasonally adjusted volume* 129.1 -1.1 NOTES - All figures exclude motor vehicles. * Excludes motor vehicle sales and sales at petrol stations. A Reuters survey of 6 analysts had found a median expectation of a fall of 1 percent in the seasonally adjusted retail sales volume in June from May, with forecasts ranging from plus 0.5 percent to minus 1.5 percent. Index June June 2012 vs May June 2011 Goods consumption 120.9 -1.3 +4.6 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)