OSLO, May 31 Statistics Norway issued the
following economic indicator on Thursday:
NORWAY RETAIL SALES (PERCENTAGE CHANGE)
Index April April 2012
vs March April 2011
Unadjusted value 116.9 n/a -3.1
Unadjusted volume 106.6 n/a -3.7
Seasonally adjusted volume 123.8 -0.2 n/a
Seasonally adjusted volume* 128.5 -0.1 n/a
NOTES - All figures exclude motor vehicles
* excludes motor sales and sales at petrol stations.
A Reuters survey of five analysts had found an median
expectation of a fall of 1.0 percent in the seasonally adjusted
retail sales volume excluding motot vehicles in April from
March, with forecasts ranging from minus 2.0 percent to minus
1.0 percent.
Index April April 2012
vs March April 2011
Goods consumption 121.7 1.5 -3.3
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)