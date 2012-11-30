(Adds analyst, detail)

OSLO Nov 30 A surprising dip in Norwegian retail sales and consumer confidence data on Friday suggested the economy continued to slow last month and could ease pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates.

Retail sales fell by 1.1 percent on the month in October, well below expectations for a 0.4 percent rise while the broader goods consumption measure also saw a 1.1 percent monthly fall.

A separate measure of consumer confidence published on Friday also showed that households are becoming more cautious as economic uncertainty spreads from the euro zone.

"If anything, today's figures show for postponement of the rate hike decision, but we don't change our forecast. We expect a rate hike of 25 basis points in September," Handelsbanken analyst Ida Wolden Bache said.

Registered unemployment stayed at a barely visible 2.3 percent, however, suggesting any dip in consumer spending is likely to be temporary.

Consumer demand has driven Norwegian growth this year and the central bank expects private consumption to rise by 4.25 percent in 2012, twice the rate of growth in public consumption.

High household spending has been one of the reasons for the central bank's saying it plans to raise interest rates sometime between March and August of 2013.

With unemployment low, wage growth high and consumer confidence strong, households are piling on debt, pushing real estate prices to record highs and raising fears of a housing bubble.

Norway's economy is expected to growth by 3 percent this year, even as the euro zone struggles with recession, as massive investments in its vast oil sector boost the economy. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)