OSLO Nov 7 Norwegian retailers will probably see a 4 percent rise in their 2016 Christmas holiday sales compared to 2015, hitting a level of 58 billion Norwegian crowns ($7.05 billion), the Enterprise Federation of Norway (Virke) predicted on Monday.

Rising prices, combined with calendar effects that give one extra day of shopping compared to 2015, were the main triggers of an increase, it added.

On a per capita basis, Virke predicted an increase of about 300 Norwegian crowns to just over 11,000 crowns, but volume-wise shopping would be more or less unchanged year-on-year, it said.

Norway's core inflation currently stands at 2.9 percent compared to a year ago, according to data from Statistics Norway (SSB).

The Virke lobby group represents more than 20,000 businesses.