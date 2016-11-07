UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO Nov 7 Norwegian retailers will probably see a 4 percent rise in their 2016 Christmas holiday sales compared to 2015, hitting a level of 58 billion Norwegian crowns ($7.05 billion), the Enterprise Federation of Norway (Virke) predicted on Monday.
Rising prices, combined with calendar effects that give one extra day of shopping compared to 2015, were the main triggers of an increase, it added.
On a per capita basis, Virke predicted an increase of about 300 Norwegian crowns to just over 11,000 crowns, but volume-wise shopping would be more or less unchanged year-on-year, it said.
Norway's core inflation currently stands at 2.9 percent compared to a year ago, according to data from Statistics Norway (SSB).
The Virke lobby group represents more than 20,000 businesses. ($1 = 8.2215 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources