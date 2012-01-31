(Links story to flashes, no change in text)

OSLO, Jan 31 Statistics Norway issued the following economic indicator on Tuesday: NORWAY RETAIL SALES (PERCENTAGE CHANGE)

Index Dec Dec 2011

vs Nov Dec 2010 Unadjusted value 167.2 n/a 2.8 Unadjusted volume 157.9 n/a 2.2 Seasonally adjusted volume 120.5 -0.3 n/a

NOTES - All figures exclude motor vehicles. A Reuters survey of six analysts had found a median expectation of a rise of 0.1 percent in the seasonally adjusted retail sales volume in December from November, with forecasts ranging from minus 0.3 percent to plus 0.7 percent. Goods consumption 117.9 -0.1 0.2 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)