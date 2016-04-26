OSLO, April 26 Researchers in Norway are hoping to help avoid collisions in the industrial workplace by developing a series of algorithms allowing a robot arm to adapt to moving objects within milliseconds.

A team at independent research organisation SINTEF in Norway combined an existing industrial robot arm with a 3D sensor to help it detect objects in the space around it.

The sensor sends data to a computer which processes it and the information is then relayed back to the robot arm, which moves quickly if it is on course for a collision.

With existing industrial robots, which according to the SINTEF team commonly weigh in at several tonnes and are usually inside netting enclosures, the movement update calculation can take seconds.

Demonstrating the team's work, SINTEF researcher Øystein Hov Holhjem placed his arm to the side of the sensitive robot arm and it swiftly moved into another direction.

"I can just put my hand here and the robot will quickly react," he told Reuters during the demonstration. "The robot is able to plan a new path from its current position all the way to the goal, in less than 20 milliseconds."

The SINTEF team is currently look to sell the concept to the industrial sector.