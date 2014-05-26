OSLO May 26 The Rolling Stones staged a
high-energy concert in Oslo on Monday as the ever-youthful band
resumed a world tour suspended in March after the death of Mick
Jagger's girlfriend, fashion designer L'Wren Scott.
Jagger, 70, wearing a tight black shirt and jeans for most
of the late-night show in front of more than 20,000 spectators,
said he was happy to be back performing in the Nordic city where
the band first played on a tour in 1965.
Monday night's concert, with hits including "Satisfaction",
"Brown Sugar" and "Sympathy for the Devil," was the first of a
European tour that will now go to Lisbon and then Zurich.
The Rolling Stones postponed concerts in Australia and New
Zealand in March to mourn Scott, a 49-year-fashion designer and
former model who committed suicide in her Manhattan apartment.
Jagger said on his website just after her death that he was
struggling to understand "how my lover and best friend could end
her life in this tragic way."
He did not refer to Scott during the Oslo concert. The
Australian and New Zealand concerts have been rescheduled for
October and November.
Norwegian media hailed the band's performance, praising
Jagger for his singing as well as joking, dancing, running and
pirouetting around a vast stage.
"It's rock and roll and we like it", the tabloid Dagbladet
wrote, giving the concert five on a one to six scale.
Rival tabloid Verdens Gang also gave the concert a five and
said that the band had clearly benefited from a few days'
practice together in Oslo before the concert.
Jagger told the audience the band had asked people to
request songs over the Internet and joked that the favourite had
been "Take on Me" - a hit by Norwegian rock band A-ha.
He said the singing was too high pitched for him and
launched instead into the Rolling Stones' "Let's Spend the Night
Together."
Guitarist Ronnie Wood, 66, at one point rocked his arms as
if cradling a baby - Jagger explained that he was celebrating
the birth of a grandchild.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)