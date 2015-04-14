UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Norway Royal Salmon Asa
* Says the Board of Directors proposes a dividend of NOK 1.50 per share.
* Says the Board of Directors approved annual accounts for 2014 in accordance with the preliminary figures for 2014 reported in the forth quarter report on 25 February 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.