BERGEN, Norway, March 9 (Reuters) -
** Norway Royal Salmon sees potential for a
gradual increase in Iceland's total annual salmon output to
80,000-100,000 tonnes from 8,400 tonnes in 2016, CEO Charles
Hoestlund told an industry conference on Thursday
** Norway Royal Salmon, through its 50 percent owned Arctic
Fish, is one of five companies in Iceland currently building up
a salmon farming industry
** CEO says has to take production increase step by step,
important not to grow too fast to avoid fish mortality and
disease
** Says Arctic Fish has a five-year plan
** Says Arctic Fish will put out between 0.5 to 1 mln salmon
smolt in 2017 and double this in 2018, and plans a further
increase in the years after that
** Declined to give exact production targets for Arctic Fish
or specify when Iceland's total output could reach 80,000 to
100,000 tonnes
** In comparison, total global salmon output was 2.16
million tonnes in 2016 and is estimated to grow by around 2
percent in 2017, according to industry analysts
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)