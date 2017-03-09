BERGEN, Norway, March 9 (Reuters) -

** Norway Royal Salmon sees potential for a gradual increase in Iceland's total annual salmon output to 80,000-100,000 tonnes from 8,400 tonnes in 2016, CEO Charles Hoestlund told an industry conference on Thursday

** Norway Royal Salmon, through its 50 percent owned Arctic Fish, is one of five companies in Iceland currently building up a salmon farming industry

** CEO says has to take production increase step by step, important not to grow too fast to avoid fish mortality and disease

** Says Arctic Fish has a five-year plan

** Says Arctic Fish will put out between 0.5 to 1 mln salmon smolt in 2017 and double this in 2018, and plans a further increase in the years after that

** Declined to give exact production targets for Arctic Fish or specify when Iceland's total output could reach 80,000 to 100,000 tonnes

** In comparison, total global salmon output was 2.16 million tonnes in 2016 and is estimated to grow by around 2 percent in 2017, according to industry analysts (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)