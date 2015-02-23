Feb 23 Norway Royal Salmon ASA

* Nord Senja Laks AS, 66.67 percent owned by Norway Royal Salmon ASA, has by indictment dated 17 February 2015 been charged for violating rules on reporting and handling of occurrences of sea lice, for giving wrongful information to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet) and with one account of omission of ensuring proper supervision and care when placing fish in waiting cages for harvesting.

The indictment concerns the company's aquaculture facility in Lenvik municipality in the period June 2012 to February 2013.