Dec 22 Norway Royal Salmon Asa :

* Says has been awarded 9 new green licenses in group A

* Price per license is NOK 10 mln

* NRS has then been awarded licenses for all its 9 applications in group A

* After this nomination, NRS will have 35 licenses, which is an increase of 40 pct