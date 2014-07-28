OSLO, July 28 Norway Royal Salmon has experienced an unexpected increase in fish mortality at its Kokelv site in Finnmark county and 650 to 750 tonnes biomass has consequently died, it said on Monday.

Mortality at the site is almost back to normal levels and the incident will result in a one-off cost in the third quarter of 2014 of approximately 18 to 22 million Norwegian crowns. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)