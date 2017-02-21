OSLO Feb 21 Fish farmer Norway Royal Salmon must improve procedures related to the handling of so-called triploid salmon, to ensure that animal welfare regulations are met, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority said in a statement late on Monday.

The company and its subsidiaries must meet a March 15 deadline or risk daily fines of 800,000 Norwegian crowns ($95,694.92), the authority added. ($1 = 8.3599 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)