OSLO Oct 20 Norway's Fisheries Ministry announced on Thursday:

* Norway and Russia agree on 2017 cod quotas in the Arctic Barents Sea

* Total cod quotas are 890,000 tonnes in the Barents Sea, down 4,000 tonnes from current year

* Norway's quota is set at 399,523 tonnes for 2017 compared to 401,249 tonnes in current year

* Seafood is Norway's second biggest export industry after oil and gas