UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO Oct 20 Norway's Fisheries Ministry announced on Thursday:
* Norway and Russia agree on 2017 cod quotas in the Arctic Barents Sea
* Total cod quotas are 890,000 tonnes in the Barents Sea, down 4,000 tonnes from current year
* Norway's quota is set at 399,523 tonnes for 2017 compared to 401,249 tonnes in current year
* Seafood is Norway's second biggest export industry after oil and gas (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources