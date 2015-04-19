OSLO, April 19 Norway said on Sunday it has
sought an explanation from Moscow for a visit to a Norwegian
island by Russia's deputy prime minister, who is banned from
Norway in keeping with international sanctions against him over
Ukraine.
Dmitry Rogozin is among a group of Russians who had
sanctions imposed on them by the European Union and the United
States after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine last year.
Norway also adopted the sanctions, although it is not an EU
member.
"We have earlier this spring clearly expressed to the
Russian embassy in Oslo that people on the list are not wanted
in Svalbard. It is therefore regrettable that Rogozin has been
on Svalbard," a spokesman from Norway's Foreign Ministry said in
a written comment to Reuters.
A representative of Rogozin declined to comment.
On Saturday Rogozin, who is also barred from U.S. travel,
posted a picture on Twitter of himself in front of a signpost
for Svalbard airport in the Norwegian island's main settlement
Longyearbyen.
"We arrived in Longyearbyen in Spitsbergen," he wrote.
Norway has now asked for an explanation from the Russian
authorities and will consider reinforcing entry procedures,
including on Svalbard, the Ministry's spokesman said.
According to Rogozin's Twitter account he visited the
village Barentsburg, a Russian mining town left over from the
days of the Soviet Union, before heading further to the North
Pole.
The islands of Svalbard is governed by a unique treaty,
which grants Norway sovereignty over the islands, but
signatories to the treaty, including Russia, retain equal rights
to residence and commercial activities.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Oslo; Additional reporting by
Polina Devitt in Moscow; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)