OSLO, April 24 RWE Dea has discovered gas 15 kilometres northwest of the Heidrun field in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Tuesday.

Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 4 and 13 billion standard cubic metres of recoverable gas. In addition, small amounts of gas were proven in the Lange and Tilje formations, the NPD said.

The license holders in production licence 435 will consider tying it to the Heidrun field infrastructure.

Operator RWE Dea has a 40 percent stake in the licence, while partners OMV, Maersk and Edison hold 20 percent each.

(Reporting By Victoria Klesty)