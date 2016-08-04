UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, Aug 4 (Reuters) -
** The value of Norwegian seafood exports grew by 15 percent in July from the same month of 2015 and is up by 24 percent year-to-date, the country's state-backed Seafood Council said on Thursday
** Currency weakness, supply constraints and high demand for farmed salmon, Norway's top fish export, were key factors supporting the increase
** Exports rose by 882 million Norwegian crowns ($104.31 million) to 6.6 billion in July. Salmon exports stood at 4.8 billion, it added
** Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar , Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon ($1 = 8.4559 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources