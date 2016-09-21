UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NY AALESUND, Norway, Sept 21 (Reuters) -
** Norwegian Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg told Reuters on Wednesday: Government will not withdraw the ministry's proposed framework for farmed salmon output regulations, despite industry claims that the system is unworkable and unfair
** Sandberg: System could undergo revisions though. "I don't necessarily think this is a perfect system," he added
** The Norwegian Seafood Federation, representing approximately 500 member companies, earlier on Wednesday asked the government to withdraw its proposed model
** Sandberg said worries among salmon producers that the system will lead to a form of collective punishment were unfounded
** The new system could potentially allow the Norwegian salmon farming industry an annual volume output growth of 3 percent, but that's based on every producer being able to keep average sea lice levels below a limit of 0.2 per fish
** The Norwegian Seafood Federation argues this is impossible as sea lice levels are also linked to the level of sea lice in wild salmon
** The government wants the new rules to come into effect in 2017 (Reporting By Gwladys Fouche, writing by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources