OSLO, March 11 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise by 1-2 crowns next week to 60-61 crowns per kilo, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Prices reached record levels around 65 crowns earlier this year, pushed up by high demand, limited supply and a weak Norwegian currency, before falling back as output rose.

"Prices are up 1-2 crowns to average 60 crowns per kilo for delivery in Oslo," a producer who declined to be named said.

A fish exporter confirmed prices were rising, but estimated it would reach around 61 crowns ahead of the seasonally strong Easter holiday, even as sales of fresh salmon to overseas destinations could decline.

"Demand is slower in the air-freight market at these price levels," the exporter said.

Analysts have predicted the global supply of salmon would fall by 2-4 percent in 2016, though a recent deadly algal bloom in Chile, the world's number two producer after Norway, could drag down output even more.

Production costs are estimated at around 29 crowns per kilo on average, according to the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)