OSLO, April 1 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop to 63-65 crowns per kilo next week, down by 2-3 crowns from record levels seen in the current week, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

"We are a touch below 65 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo, down from 67 crowns this week," one exporter who declined to be named said. "Buyers are pulling out due to the high prices, and volumes on offer are rising after Easter."

A salmon producer confirmed prices were dropping as the supply of fish rose to normalised levels.

"On average, prices are down 3 crowns to around 63 crowns," the producer said.

Prices hit a peak around Easter of 67.8 crowns per kilo, data from Nasdaq showed on Wednesday.

Production costs have risen sharply in recent years to levels around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)