OSLO, April 8 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop for the second week in a row to 55-56 crowns per kilo, down by 6-7 crowns from the current week as a pull-back from record levels gathers pace, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

"Buyers are withdrawing because of too high prices, and they are dropping to 56 crowns per kilo next week," said a producer who declined to be named.

Sources also said output was on the rise. Prices for the current week were around 61-62 crowns per kilo, somewhat lower than the expectations expressed a week ago of 63-65 crowns.

A fish exporter estimated prices of 55 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo next week.

"It's down a lot but these price levels make more sense. 65 crowns was too high," the exporter said, referring to record levels seen around the Easter holiday.

Production costs have risen sharply in recent years to levels around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)