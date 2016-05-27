OSLO May 27 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop up to two crowns next week to around 57-58 crowns per kilo, industry and market sources told Reuters on Friday.

"I suppose prices are down 1-2 crowns to 57-58 crowns for deliveries in Oslo," said one producer who declined to be named.

Prices hit a new record above 70 crowns per kilo last week before falling sharply this week due to resistance among buyers in Europe.

"We had hoped prices should fall more next week because prices are still too high, but some exporters have a shortage of fish and were pushing prices the other way," the producer said.

Such shortages are likely to occur at some later points in time, the producer added.

"I'm a bit concerned with regards to what will happen then," the producer said, adding that record prices could hurt demand in the long run.

An exporter of salmon confirmed prices were around 57-58 crowns next week.

Norway's fisheries minister also warned against a surge in salmon prices.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 5-9 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)