OSLO, March 2 (Reuters) -

** Norway's Fisheries Directorate says plans to implement faster approval process for new fish farming concepts

** So far it has received 49 applications for new concepts that can boost Norwegian salmon production

** In addition, the Directorate expects to receive several more applications

** The country's salmon output has been near flat since 2012 while prices have risen sharply

** To speeds up approvals, more staff will be assigned

** Also promises faster rejections of applications that do not meet one or more criteria

** Will spend less time in meetings with applicants and instead sharpen documentation requirements

** Norway's Fisheries Directorate has so far given conditional support to two experimental fish farm designs, while three concepts were rejected (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)