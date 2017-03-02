UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
OSLO, March 2 (Reuters) -
** Norway's Fisheries Directorate says plans to implement faster approval process for new fish farming concepts
** So far it has received 49 applications for new concepts that can boost Norwegian salmon production
** In addition, the Directorate expects to receive several more applications
** The country's salmon output has been near flat since 2012 while prices have risen sharply
** To speeds up approvals, more staff will be assigned
** Also promises faster rejections of applications that do not meet one or more criteria
** Will spend less time in meetings with applicants and instead sharpen documentation requirements
** Norway's Fisheries Directorate has so far given conditional support to two experimental fish farm designs, while three concepts were rejected (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
