OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) -
** Norway's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries on Thursday announced new regulations on how to control sea lice in salmon farms during the critical six-week spring season
** A maximum prevalence of 0.2 female lice per fish has been set, and fish farmers must check a sample from all cages, it said
** There will no longer be a mandatory joint campaign in spring to remove lice
** The new regulations are aimed at reducing the contagion from farmed fish to wild salmon, as well as limiting the further build-up of drug-resistant sea lice
** Full statement from the ministry in Norwegian: bit.ly/2n5nrsm
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
