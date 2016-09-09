OSLO, Sept 9 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop next week, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

One exporter, who declined to be named, expected prices on average to drop 3-4 crowns to 50-51 crowns per kilo from around 53-54 crowns this week.

"Fish bigger than 6 kilos is down 10 crowns per kilo, to around 52-53 crowns per kilo. 3-4 kilo salmon is sold for 49 in Oslo. On average we expect 50-51 crowns for all sizes," the exporter said, adding that volumes were rising.

A producer confirmed prices were dropping.

"It's a correction, but it's a little bit early to say how much," the producer said.

Prices so far in 2016 have been extremely volatile and hit a new record in July above 80 crowns per kilo due to low supply. In recent weeks, however, they have been dropping with more fish made available on the market.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Despite an expected spike in volumes from Norway in coming weeks, companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)