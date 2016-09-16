OSLO, Sept 16 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise next week, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

One exporter, who declined to be named, expected prices to rise one crown on average to 53 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo.

This week prices were around 52-52.5 crowns per kilo, a little bit higher than the expected 50-51 a week ago.

"It's up one crown on all sizes. On average in Oslo, it seems to be around 53 crowns next week," the exporter said.

He said the market was keeping up surprisingly well given that suply has been rising in recent weeks and is expected to keep rising in October.

"Even bigger volumes will show up from week 39 (Sept 26-Sept 30). Then volumes will rise with a couple of thousand tonnes per week," he said.

"We expect prices to drop below 50 crowns in October but then it will rise again in November and December. Prices will be high in the first half of next year because we are taking up to much fish now due to sea lice," the exporter said.

A producer, who declined to be named, also said prices were rising.

"It's a touch up, 53-54 crowns on average in Oslo," the producer said.

Prices so far in 2016 have been extremely volatile and hit a new record in July above 80 crowns per kilo due to low supply.

In recent weeks, however, they have been dropping with more fish made available on the market. Nevertheless prices are expected to rise next week.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Despite an expected spike in volumes from Norway in coming weeks, companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)