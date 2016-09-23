OSLO, Sept 23 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to remain stable around 53-54 crowns per kilo next week, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

"It seems people are buying fish for storing it in anticipation of higher prices in November and December, which is expect by many people," said ane exporter, who declined to be named.

Volumes were likely to rise, he added, but the price would likely stay in the range 53-54 crowns for deliveries in Oslo next.

A salmon producer separately confirmed prices were stabilising around 53-54 crowns.

"In my view, the prices were at the bottom last week (around 52 crowns on average) for this autumn," the producer said.

Prices so far in 2016 have been extremely volatile and hit a new record in July above 80 crowns per kilo as supply fell while demand rose.

In recent weeks, however, prices have dropped as more fish was made available on the market.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Despite an expected spike in volumes from Norway in coming weeks, companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)