OSLO Oct 14 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon is expected to change less in the coming week than
has been the case recently, industry sources told Reuters on
Friday.
A salmon producer predicted the price per kilo could rise by
up to two crowns, while a fish exporter said the outlook was
more likely for unchanged prices around the 62 crowns obtained
in the current week.
Prices have risen for three consecutive weeks, from just
over 50 crowns per kilo in mid-September.
"Prices are up by a couple of crowns and I suppose they will
show 63-64 crowns per kilo next week for deliveries in Oslo,"
one producer, who declined to named, told Reuters.
The exporter meanwhile said he expected prices to remain at
62 crowns on average.
"The market is strong, the competition among exporters is
keeping prices high," he added.
Prices have been volatile so far in 2016 and hit a record in
July above 80 crowns per kilo as supply fell while demand rose.
Prices then proceeded to fall to a level just above 50 crowns
before rising again.
Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent
years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway
Royal Salmon.
Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply
of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining
production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second
largest producer.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)