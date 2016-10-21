OSLO Oct 21 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise for the fifth consecutive week to around 65 crowns per kilo next week as supply is likely to fall, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

In the current week, prices stood at 63-64 crowns after rising by 1-2 crowns per kilo.

"There's a wait-and-see attitude at these high price levels. Prices for medium sizes, three to six kilos, are rising while bigger fish are dropping. On average we anticipate around 65 crowns in Oslo," said a producer who declined to be named.

A fish exporter also expected prices to rise to around 65 crowns per kilo.

The increase could be driven by a drop in available volumes from fish farms, both industry insiders said.

Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, on Monday sharply cut its fourth-quarter output forecast.

Prices have been volatile so far in 2016 and hit a record in July above 80 crowns per kilo as supply fell while demand rose. Prices then proceeded to fall to a level just above 50 crowns before rising again.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)