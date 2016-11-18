OSLO Nov 18 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to fall by 2-3 crowns to 65-66 crown per kilo next week as output volumes rise, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

In the current week, prices rose to 67-68 crowns, somewhat less than anticipated as the balance of supply and demand gradually shifted.

"It's difficult to predict but we expect prices down a couple of crowns to 65-66," said a salmon producer who declined to be named.

A fish exporter told Reuters there remained significant gaps between what producers were willing to sell for and what buyers were willing to pay, making the price forecasts more uncertain than usual.

Both the producer and exporter said growth in available volumes was the key reason for the drop in prices. The exporter added the market was generally resisting attempts to push prices towards 70 crowns.

Prices have been volatile so far in 2016 and hit a record in July above 80 crowns per kilo as supply fell while demand rose. Prices then proceeded to fall to a level just above 50 crowns before rising again.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)