OSLO May 26 The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to fall to a range of 63-68 Norwegian crowns ($7.5-$8.1) per kilo next week from near-record levels of 77-78 crowns in the current week, a fish trader and a salmon producer told Reuters on Friday. ($1 = 8.3842 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)