OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) -

** The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said in a statement it had rejected applications for salmon development licenses from fisheries companies Bremnes Seashore AS and Engesund Fiskeoppdrett AS

** Bremnes had applied for six development licences while Engesund had applied for three

** Development licences are part of an initiative by the Norwegian Industry and Fisheries Ministry to spur growth in Norway's salmon production

** To be awarded a license under the scheme, companies must show that their plans bring technological innovation while also adhering to strict environmental and animal welfare procedures (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)