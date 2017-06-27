OSLO, June 27 The volume of salmon in cages at Norwegian fish farms, as measured by weight, was up by five percent year-on-year in May, industry lobby Seafood Norway said in a statement.

Also known under the term biomass, the quantity was estimated at 589,000 tonnes of salmon, it added.

Seafood Norway represents about 500 Norwegian seafood companies.

Big Norwegian salmon producers, including Marine Harvest , Leroey, Grieg and Norway Royal Salmon expect Norwegian export volumes to rise by around 2 percent in 2017 after falling 5 percent in 2016.

Norway is the world's top salmon producer, followed by Chile.