UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) -
** The prevalence of sea lice, a parasite, at Norwegian salmon and trout farming sites declined somewhat in the January to May season compared to the same period of 2016, Norway's Food Safety Authority said in a report late on Wednesday
** The increased use of mechanical measures to remove lice is harming fish however, resulting in higher mortality, it added
** Sea lice prevalence rates are key to determining which regions of Norway will be allowed to expand salmon farming under recently introduced regulations, and which will not
** Norway is the world's top salmon farmer (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources