UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, July 6 Norway's Seafood Council said on Thursday:
** The value of Norwegian seafood exports rose by 7 pct in June vs June 2016, even as volumes were down 7 pct
** The month's overall exports of seafood valued at NOK 7.6 billion ($904.91 million)
** Jan-June export value rose by 9 pct to a total of NOK 46.3 billion, while volumes were up 4 pct
** Export value of salmon, the biggest category, rose 10 pct in June to NOK 5.4 billion while volumes were up only slightly
** Says average salmon price in June was NOK 68.8 per kilo compared to 65.36 crowns per kilo in June of 2016 ($1 = 8.3986 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources