OSLO May 26 A recent surge in the price of farmed salmon could damage the industry's prospects, Norwegian Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg told a conference on Thursday.

"The price is actually beginning to become too high, and there is a risk of losing some markets," he said. "I was recently in Sweden and this was a topic there."

Prices recently hit records of around 70 Norwegian crowns per kilo, up from about 40 crowns a year ago as demand growth outstrips supply.

Norway is the world's top producer of farmed salmon. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)