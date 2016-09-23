OSLO, Sept 23 (Reuters) -

* Kontali Analyse expects Norwegian salmon output to rise 3.5 percent year-on-year in 2017, managing director Ragnar Nystoeyl told Reuters on Friday. The previous prediction was for a 6 percent rise

* For the current year Kontali sees an output decline of 3.5-4 percent vs 2015, which gives a total 2016 output in the range 1.18-1.19 million tonnes in Norway

* Globally, Kontali expects an output growth of just below 4 pct in 2017, a slight downward adjustment from the previous prediction, after a drop of 7 pct in 2016

* Norway is the world's top salmon exporter with volumes more than double that of second-placed producer Chile

* Leading producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar , Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon

* Lower output and strong demand drove salmon prices up to more than 80 crowns per kilo in July compared to an average export price of 42.87 crowns in 2015

* Increased supply to the market has in recent week resulted in a price drop to current levels around 53-54 crowns per kilo

* The Norwegian Seafood Federation, which represents the interests of approximately 500 member companies in the fisheries industry, predicted earlier this week the industry will see flat year-on-year salmon output in Norway in 2017 after a 5-6 percent drop in 2016 (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)