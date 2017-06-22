UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) -
** Norway's Fisheries Directorate has rejected an experimental fish farm design by Aqualine, the regulator said in a statement
** Aqualine AS had applied for 10 permits for the concept known as "Aqualine Subsea System – submersible industrial production"
** Norway encourages fish farmers to try out new technologies in order to improve animal welfare and facilitate growth in its fish farming industry, and awards experimental farming permits to try out concepts seen to bring significant innovation
** Each permit would have a capacity of up to 780 tonnes of salmon (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources