OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) -

** Norway's Fisheries Directorate has rejected an experimental fish farm design by Aqualine, the regulator said in a statement

** Aqualine AS had applied for 10 permits for the concept known as "Aqualine Subsea System – submersible industrial production"

** Norway encourages fish farmers to try out new technologies in order to improve animal welfare and facilitate growth in its fish farming industry, and awards experimental farming permits to try out concepts seen to bring significant innovation

** Each permit would have a capacity of up to 780 tonnes of salmon (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)