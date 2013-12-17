UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Dec 17 Russia may only ban salmon imports from Norwegian farms which it has not inspected, Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said, playing down previous comment which indicated it could ban all Norwegian salmon imports.
VPSS was considering banning all salmon imports from Norway, the world's largest exporter of salmon, as Russian inspectors were not let into some farms, VPSS said last week.
Norwegian authorities previously said Russian inspectors had been welcomed and that difficulties arose because they changed their plans "at the last minute".
"Restrictions may be imposed in respect of farms which did not let our inspectors in," Alexei Alekseenko, spokesman for VPSS, told Reuters. Limits may be imposed from Jan. 1, he added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Megan Davies)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources