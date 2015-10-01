* Sees increased Russian military activity in Arctic
* May need 10 less F-35 jets if no extra funding
By Henrik Stolen
OSLO, Oct 1 Norway needs to scale up and
modernise its defence as Russia's military buildup in the Arctic
is creating a more uncertain security situation, its military
chief said on Thursday.
NATO member Norway shares a small border with Russia in the
Arctic, where Oslo has noticed increased Russian military
activity. Other nordic states have expressed concern over
Russian air and naval activity and over a pro-Russian insurgency
in eastern Ukraine.
"Our neighbour in the east has built up its military
capacity, also in areas close to us," Admiral Haakon
Bruun-Hanssen told a news conference on a report on future
defence.
"They have shown that they are willing to use military force
to achieve political ambitions," he said in a reference to
Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine last year.
Bruun-Hanssen later told Reuters: "This uncertainty makes it
even more important to signal that we are willing and prepared
to defend Norway and Norwegian territory if necessary."
In his strategic review, Bruun-Hanssen said Norway's armed
forces needed a total of 180 billion crowns ($21.28 billion)
over the next two decades beyond projected budget to avoid
serious cutbacks to its defence capabilities. This year's
defence budget is 43.7 billion crowns.
It said that, in addition to increased tension between the
West and Russia, Norway also faced new threats from terrorism
and cyber warfare.
"If we continue with today's budget level I have to make
serious cuts on the operational side. I have to remove entire
divisions and cut down on planned investment. Then our military
capacity disappears," Bruun-Hanssen said.
One recommendation could see Norway ordering ten less F-35
fighter jets from Lockheed Martin than planned if it is
not granted the extra money. Norway has committed to buy 52
planes in total.
($1 = 8.4603 Norwegian crowns)