OSLO Nov 17 Firefighters put out a blaze on a
cargo ship loaded with military jet fuel early on Sunday, 13
hours after it broke out during stormy weather in the North Sea
off Norway.
Thirty-two people were trapped on the vessel when 7,000
litres of fuel belonging to Norway's armed forces caught alight
on Saturday night.
Heavy weather forced rescuers to call off helicopters trying
to lift the crew and military personnel off the Britannia
Seaways, operated by Copenhagen-listed DFSD.
The ship then made it to shore under its own power, about 80
km (50 miles) north of its original destination, the Norwegian
city of Bergen, where fire crews put out the blaze on Sunday
morning, said officials.
No one on board was injured and the vessel was due to resume
its journey later in the day, they added.
"The ship is about to get pilot on board and will set sail
for Bergen, where authorities will examine it," the company
said.
The vessel was also carrying military vehicles and other
equipment.
