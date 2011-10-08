OSLO Oct 8 A 48-metre (157-foot) cargo ship sank late Friday off Norway's western coast and rescue teams were searching for a missing crew member after saving two others.

"The bulk ship Finnoey Glimt has gone down, just north of Haugesund about 700 metres (yards) from land," Siv Namork, a spokeswoman for southern Norway's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Only three people were on board the ship at the time of the emergency, which was reported at 2138 GMT, she said.

What caused the sinking in the waters dotted with islands has not been determined. The vessel, owned by Ryfylke Shipping, had been in domestic service along the Norway's coast.

Namork said that the Finnoey Glimt was carrying a backhoe-type excavating machine on an open deck and she did not know what other cargo was on board.

Helicopters, search-and-rescue vessels and other boats from the vicinity were aiding in the search for the missing person. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by Michael Roddy)