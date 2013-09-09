* Erna Solberg's Conservatives make big gains in election
* Solberg poised to succeed Stoltenberg as prime minister
* Makeover began with soul-searching after 2005 election
defeat
By Terje Solsvik and Alister Doyle
OSLO, Sept 10 Erna Solberg, set to become
Norway's next prime minister, has transformed herself from a
tough-minded "Iron Erna" into a softer Conservative more caring
about voters' jobs, health and schools.
Solberg, 52, even wrote a book in 2011 entitled "People, not
Billions" that widened her appeal as leader of a right-wing
party often criticised as more focused on tax cuts for the rich
and businesses than on the welfare of ordinary Norwegians.
Her Conservative Party and three smaller centrist and
right-wing allies won a majority in Norway's parliament on
Monday when voters turned their back on eight years of
centre-left rule under Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg.
Tears welled up in her eyes when she thanked her husband and
two teenage children for their support in a victory speech
before hundreds of supporters chanting "Erna! Erna!"
The win is a remarkable turnaround for a woman who had to
fend off calls to resign in early 2009 when she was accused of
being out of touch with voters in the Nordic nation, which is
among the richest in the world thanks to offshore oil.
Solberg's 2013 election website has pictures of hearts and
of her smiling as part of a four-pronged campaign for secure
jobs, healthcare, education and better roads across a
mountainous nation cut by fjords.
Her softer style is a far cry from the days when she was
dubbed "Iron Erna" by the Norwegian media for tightening
immigration rules as local government minister in a previous
centre-right coalition from 2001-05.
SOUL-SEARCHING
"When journalists give you a nickname it's very difficult to
get rid of it," she said of the label that echoes the "Iron
Lady" nickname given to late British Prime Minister Margaret
Thatcher.
She said that soul-searching after an election loss in 2005
prompted the start of a makeover.
"We thought that people would look upon us as care-taking
and concerned with everyday life," she said. "But most people
were seeing us as yes, good at running the economy, but not very
interested in people's everyday life."
She will become Norway's first Conservative prime minister
since Jan Syse in 1990 and the nation's second woman leader
after Gro Harlem Brundtland, who first came to office in 1981
and led in three periods.
Born on Jan. 24, 1961, Solberg grew up in Bergen, Norway's
second biggest city after Oslo. She was popular among her fellow
students but often got low grades from teachers who thought she
talked too much in class and wrote poorly.
In her late teens she was diagnosed with dyslexia. The
former girl scout leader went on to study political science at
university, entered politics and was elected to parliament at
the young age of 28.
Hard-working, Solberg showed a talent for handling complex
legislation and in 2002 became the deputy to party leader Jan
Petersen. She took over as party leader in 2004.
Terje Knutsen, a professor of political science at the
university of Bergen, said Solberg was seen as "solid and
dependable, a no-nonsense kind of person" even though so far she
lacks the charisma of Stoltenberg.
Colleagues and family describe her as competitive. "She
wants to win in all sorts of games, including against the
children of the family," her sister Ingrid told TV2 television.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)