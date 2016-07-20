OSLO, July 20 Norway's competition watchdog will
look into whether competition rules are being infringed in the
country's oil industry, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry has asked the competition authority to provide
a "general description" of competitive conditions for oil
companies and their suppliers to answer a question from a member
of parliament, it said.
The question from the lawmaker is whether oil firm Statoil
, which is responsible for 60 percent of Norway's oil
and gas output, misuses its dominant position over suppliers,
the ministry said.
"It is natural to prepare a political discussion about
competition conditions on the Norwegian continental shelf on a
good factual basis, both on the competition situation and
whether us politicians can, or should, do something about it,"
Industry Minister Monica Maeland said in a statement.
The statement did not say how long this would take.
Statoil was not available for immediate comment.
Last month, BP and independent oil firm Det norske
agreed to merge their Norwegian business in a $1.3
billion all-share deal, partly to counter Statoil's dominant
position in the sector.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Mark Potter)