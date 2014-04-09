* Scouting for shale assets from Argentina to China
* European shale opportunities disappoint
* Push to expand in Asia to round out portfolio
By Sonali Paul
PERTH, April 9 Norway's Statoil,
looking to become a global energy company, has been disappointed
so far in its hunt for shale opportunities to match the quality
of its U.S. assets, a senior executive said.
In a push to find new shale basins globally as it expands
outside its traditional base, the energy major has invested in
shale acreage in Russia with Rosneft, in Germany with
Wintershall and in Australia with PetroFrontier Corp
.
The company, which has made huge conventional discoveries
off Brazil and Tanzania and in Canada in the past few years, is
also scouring regions from Argentina to China for more shale
opportunities as U.S. acquisition prices have soared.
"I've been a bit disappointed. We hoped to find North
American look-alike basins in many places, but it seems like
there is not the same quality everywhere," said Pal Halermo,
Statoil vice president exploration.
Statoil has been one of the industry's top spenders,
ploughing much of the $18 billion it earned since 2010 from
selling producing fields, pipelines and its retail chain to fund
an aggressive global expansion of exploration and production.
Statoil had hoped shale in Europe would beef up its position
as a major gas supplier, but the basins were not that attractive
and fracking bans and political opposition posed too many
hurdles, Halermo said.
The joint venture with Rosneft in the Samara region was
promising, as Russia, along with China, Argentina and Colombia,
probably has among the highest quality basins in Statoil's view.
But he said the United States still has a big advantage
thanks to the quality of its acreage, a legal system under which
landowners own the mineral rights, and political and regulatory
support for new projects.
"I haven't seen any system that is as good as the U.S.," he
said. "I think this is why things are slowing in the rest of the
world when it comes to the shales."
In northern Australia, Statoil plans five wells this year at
a total cost of between $25 million and $50 million before
deciding whether to do more extensive drilling after mid-2015.
If it decides on a development, Halermo said the company
would look to sell down its 80 percent stake in the Australian
shale acreage to a "financially strong" partner.
Statoil hasn't given up on entering China, estimated to hold
the world's second largest shale gas reserves, but has been shut
out since Norway awarded a Nobel Peace Prize to Chinese
dissident Liu Xiabo in 2010.
In a push to expand in the Asia-Pacific region, Statoil is
also exploring for conventional oil and gas in Indonesia,
deepwater offshore Australia and New Zealand, and recently won
deepwater acreage off Myanmar.
For now the company plans to focus on relatively inexpensive
exploration in the Far East and Australasia rather than
acquiring stakes in existing projects, as it looks to invest in
developing its big discoveries in Brazil, Tanzania and Canada.
"But I foresee that we will deepen the portfolio here,
because it's a huge market and there's a gap between production
and demand. We see that as a great opportunity," Halermo said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)