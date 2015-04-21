OSLO, April 21 Norway will ask European
competition authorities whether it can provide state support to
energy firm Statoil to bring oil and gas to the shore
from its Johan Castberg field in the Arctic, the oil minister
said on Tuesday.
Statoil initially favoured piping the oil to an onshore
loading terminal, but deemed it too expensive and said pumping
it onto tankers at sea might be a more viable option.
"Bringing it to the shore ensures the best resource
management and the greatest benefits to the Finnmark county, so
that the Norwegian people get the most out of it," oil minister
Tord Lien told an oil conference.
"We must look at what manoeuvring room we have to bring the
oil and gas to the shore."
Though not a member of the European Union, Norway has
extensive economic ties with the bloc as a member of the
European Economic Area and accepts EU competition law.
The onshore terminal would create jobs in an area with
relatively low employment and also create capacity that could be
utilised by future finds in the Barents Sea, an under-explored
area where Norway hopes for more discoveries.
Castberg, with up to 600 million barrels of oil equivalents,
is one of Statoil's most expensive projects and has been delayed
several times as the firm tries to reduce costs.
Analysts estimate that even with offshore loading, costs
could be close to $80 per barrel, well above the current $63 per
barrel oil price.
Lien said Castberg would be eventually built, even though
Statoil has delayed the project three times since 2013.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)