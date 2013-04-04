* Strike expected at bases which supply 20 platforms

* Top Statoil and Shell fields could be affected

* Strike would start on Monday if no wage deal is reached

OSLO, April 4 A planned strike by Norwegian workers next week could affect oil production as companies involved in supplying platforms will walk off the job, trade union Industri Energi said on Thursday.

The strike would involve Mongstad Base AS and Vestbase AS, which supply key platforms with food and other essential items.

"The twenty platforms which receive their supplies from Mongstad Base AS and Vestbase AS will probably have to shut down operations within a few days after a strike has begun," Industri Energi said.

Top fields supplied from the two bases include Statoil's Troll B and C, Oseberg, Njord, and Aasgard A, and Shell's Draugen, said Martin Steen, a spokesman for Industri Energi.

"The platforms can not operate for longer than three days, if the vital supplies, which also include the food, are stopped," he said.

Around 17,000 Norwegian private sector workers plans to walk off the job on Monday if wage negotiations fail and their numbers could eventually rise to over 170,000, unions said on Wednesday.

Although oil producing firms are not affected by this strike, a strike by 300 workers at these supply bases could be enough to impact production.

"The strike involves 170 of our employees, which means that Vestbase will not be able to maintain normal operations," the company said in a statement.

Oil services firm Aker Solutions could also lose close to 1,400 workers to the strike while Kvaerner is set to lose around a 1,000 people.

Mediation between unions and employers are set for Saturday and Sunday.

Officials at Mongstad Base and Statoil could not be reached for comment on Thursday.